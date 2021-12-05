NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Preservation Trust has introduced a new, interactive map for its Historic House Plaque Program. Included are the addresses, construction dates color-coded by century, and names of the original owners of homes researched by the Preservation Trust.
The map currently includes 87 locations, with more than 20 houses added this year. As the body of research continues to grow, so too will the map, according to a press release. Amendments to the map already in progress include photos of the houses and plaques, and possibly additional information.
The Historic House Plaque Program is run by the Preservation Trust to celebrate each house's unique history and share that information with the community. The plaque program is document-based and follows the deeds in the chain of title, newspaper articles, probate records, maps, and often a family genealogy to identify the original owner and year (circa) that the house was built.
Participants receive a binder of this information plus an architectural analysis unique to their home. The program is in its fifth year and has placed close to 100 plaques. Information about the Preservation Trust's plaque program and the new map is found at the trust's website, https://npt.wildapricot.org/
