SEABROOK, N.H. — Local police are investigating why someone left an unboxed pressure cooker in an otherwise empty shopping cart Tuesday morning roughly 40 feet from Market Basket on Route 1.
Its discovery by a passerby about 11 a.m. prompted local and state police to evacuate the supermarket and the adjacent Paper Store and close off a large chunk of the plaza’s parking lot.
By 12:45 p.m, a state police explosive unit deemed the pressure cooker safe and the plaza was reopened for business. The pressure cooker was then brought to the Seabrook police station where detectives will examine it for clues, according to Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker.
But Walker said the motive as to why someone would leave a object like that, the same used to kill three people and injure hundreds during the 2013 Boston Marathon, remains an open question. Walker said police will ask Market Basket and employees of nearby stores to share any camera footage that may help police track down who left the pressure cooker there.
Walker declined to comment on whether anything was attached or inside the pressure cooker.
‘I don’t want to get into that again because it’s still an open investigation,” Walker said.
Although there was ultimately no danger to the public, the appearance of the pressure cooker along with it being so close to a busy store rightfully alarmed the person who reported it, Walker added.
“This is a good example of if you see something, say something,” Walker said. “It was certainly a device that was out of place in the location it was in, right in front of the store during the middle of the day, so the caller certainly did a good thing by calling us.”
Roughly two years ago, Seabrook police and others responded to a similar call at Phantom Fireworks when someone left a lobster pot outside the store. Phanton Fireworks is on Route 1.
There are two Market Basket supermarkets on Route 1, the one closed for about 90 minutes on Tuesday is closer to the Salisbury town line and features a T.J. Maxx and a UPS store nearby.
While several police officers were at the Market Basket plaza, officers responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian at the nearby Starbucks. Walker said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, adding there was no connection between the two events.
Anyone with information regarding the incident outside Market Basket is asked to call Seabrook Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence at 603-474-5200.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.