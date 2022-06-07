NEWBURYPORT — Downtown businesses are gearing up to celebrate Pride Month with a family-friendly party taking over Market Square on Saturday afternoon.
Local wedding makeup artist Sarah Lord said she “loves to celebrate love” and was one of the volunteers who organized the city’s first Pride Month celebration, which included a sunset Captain’s Lady cruise and after-party at Bar 25 in June 2021.
Looking to expand the event this year, Lord has promised an afternoon of family-friendly celebrations, rain or shine, with Pride in the Port on Saturday.
A pride flag will be flown in front of City Hall at 9 a.m., and a balloon arch will be set up on Inn Street where DJ Dan Jones will be playing the tunes from 1 to 5 p.m.
Lord said plenty of Inn Street businesses, such as The Brass Lyon, Nauti Pearl and Smitten will decorate their storefronts for the celebration.
Seacoast Stillettos of Salisbury will present a hip-hop dance performance on Inn Street at 2 p.m., and children’s activities such as arts and crafts will also be on tap.
“I want to make sure that anyone of any age will feel comfortable in coming down and celebrating with us,” Lord said.
RiverWalk Brewing Co. will also celebrate on Saturday with children’s activities of its own, along with a Sweet Paws Rescue “Pride Pawtry” and Mutt Strutt from noon to 4 p.m.
The second annual Pride in the Port sunset cruise will head out from Waterfront Park on The Captain’s Lady at 7 p.m., with check-in at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the sunset cruise can be purchased at bit.ly/3Ok6oQ7 and all proceeds will benefit BAGLY Inc., a Boston-based organization committed to social justice.
Bar 25 will host a sunset cruise preparty from 1 to 6 p.m. and The Thirsty Whale will offer Pride drink specials, while also collecting donations for The North Shore Alliance of LGBTQ Youth.
Local shops will collect donations for Youth on Fire in Cambridge, a drop-in center for homeless and street-involved youths.
“We really want to put our money where our mouth is this year and will be helping some good organizations while also giving Newburyport a chance to celebrate its pride for the second year in row,” Lord said.
Pride in the Port Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prideintheport/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
