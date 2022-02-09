NEWBURYPORT — The search for principals at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School and Rupert A. Nock Middle School has been narrowed to two candidates at each school.
At the elementary school, the two finalists are Purnima DeMorais, who is currently serving as interim principal at the North Street Elementary School in Tewksbury, and interim Bresnahan Elementary School Principal Jamie Sokolowski, who has been with Newburyport Public Schools for more than a decade.
At the middle school, the two finalists are Shereen Rancourt, who is currently serving as principal at Dr. Paul Nettle Middle School in Haverhill, and interim Nock Middle School Principal Nicholas Markos, who served as the assistant principal from 2018 to 2021.
Each finalist was selected by a panel of educators, parents and guardians, School Committee members and administrators following two rounds of interviews, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said.
In total, the district received 21 applications for the elementary school position and 17 applications for the middle school position, he said.
Parents and guardians of students at these schools will have the opportunity to meet the finalists next week.
Gallagher said it was important to ensure that parents were part of the hiring process.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, DeMorais will visit Bresnahan Elementary School at 4:45 p.m. for a meet and greet with parents and guardians. Sokolowski will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Prior to serving in Tewksbury, DeMorais was the principal of Harmony Grove Elementary School in Framingham. She has also worked as a biology teacher and assistant principal at several other schools.
DeMorais holds advanced degrees in education leadership and public administration and has more than 25 years of experience.
Sokolowski, who stepped up to the interim principal role in September after former Principal Tim Miller resigned unexpectedly, has served as a music teacher, assistant principal and recreation therapist.
She holds advanced degrees in music therapy and school administration.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, Nock Middle School candidates Rancourt and Markos will visit the school at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
Prior to becoming principal in Haverhill, Rancourt held positions as director of STEM disciplines at Malden Public Schools, house principal at Malden High School, math teacher and state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education innovation schools fellow.
Markos stepped up as interim principal this year after former Principal Lisa Furlong took on a new role in the district. Before coming to Newburyport, he worked at several other schools, holding titles including director of social studies, curriculum specialist, assistant principal and social studies teacher.
The community can submit questions ahead of next week’s meet and greets.
To ask questions of the Bresnahan Elementary School candidates, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIJgxYE148zhKTOdGfNYp_e52iD7K6p66z_9ZYE2Zq1XYsag/viewform.
For the Nock Middle School candidates, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzB5gmRSe9aBh-28MpexXFwjz-KitGSwrrSBxo7EPcen45vg/viewform.
Following these community meet and greets, the district plans to share a decision for both schools by the first week of March, Gallagher said.
