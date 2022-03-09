NEWBURYPORT — Two familiar faces at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary and Rupert A. Nock Middle schools can drop the "interim" in their titles, as they have each officially been named principal of their respective school.
Jamie Sokolowski, who is in her 11th year with the district, will remain at the helm of Bresnahan Elementary School, and Nicholas Markos, who joined the district in 2018, will continue to lead Nock Middle School.
Sokolowski, who stepped up to the interim principal role at the elementary school in September after former Principal Tim Miller resigned unexpectedly, is an experienced educator and administrator who also holds a master's degree in mental health counseling.
Markos, who served as assistant principal of the middle school from 2018 to 2021, stepped up as interim principal this year after former Principal Lisa Furlong took on a new role in the district. He has more than a decade of educational experience as a teacher, coach and administrator.
The finalists for each position underwent a comprehensive selection process with extensive reference checks and interviews with multiple panels of stakeholders made up of educators, administrators, community representatives and parents, according to Superintendent Sean Gallagher.
Sokolowski spoke highly of the selection process for this position, as well as the work the superintendent has been doing to create a new five-year strategic plan which outlines a "portrait of a graduate," or the skills, knowledge and mindsets that any graduate of Newburyport Public Schools will need to have a successful future.
She called it "refreshing and inspiring" to be able to talk with so many different people through the interview process that are not only invested in the elementary school, but the district as a whole.
"I think it's just an amazing opportunity here at the Bresnahan because this is where they start," Sokolowski said, noting that students in prekindergarten through Grade 3 are the foundation of the district.
"What can we do to shape the portrait of a graduate right from the very beginning?" she said.
"There's a lot of very caring, passionate people in the community and overall, the theme was that everyone wants what's best for the students," Sokolowski added.
Markos said similarly, noting that between the principal selection process and the superintendent's efforts to include as many people as possible in the writing of the strategic plan, "it just shows you that the district wants to do things the right way and they want to do things with fidelity."
"I think it's a testament of the leadership of Mr. Gallagher and I'm just really thrilled and fortunate to be working underneath him and seeing the progress of the middle school," he said.
Looking ahead, Sokolowski is looking forward to continuing to work with staff to build up the literacy curriculum, as well as social-emotional and trauma-sensitive training at Bresnahan Elementary School, which has built some momentum this year.
"We just have a lot of ideas that I think we're all excited that we can move forward together on now," she said, commending the staff for their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I absolutely love working here and I am excited to continue in this role," Sokolowski said.
A former music teacher and assistant principal at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, which is considered a trauma-sensitive school, Sokolowski now wants to bring that training to the elementary school.
"Research has found that trauma can slow down or completely stop a student's ability to learn," she said.
Sokolowski explained that being trauma sensitive means being aware that students can experience all levels of trauma which can impede their ability to learn. It means ensuring that students have connections to both their peers and a trusted adult.
"It just kind of becomes a way of teaching and a way of being in the classroom," she said.
At Nock Middle School, Markos said he is looking forward to building onto the work of the former principal, noting that Furlong has been a great mentor to him over the past four years.
He commended school staff for continuing to improve the school through various programs and initiatives despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Whether we are ending the pandemic or learning how to live with it, I'm very excited to continue to move the building forward because we did so much work over the past two years," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to continuing our district vertical alignment, working on the strategic plan with Mr. Gallagher and really defining what it means to be a graduate of Newburyport Public Schools," Markos said.
Speaking about what drives him in this role, he said "My joy comes from the kids — it really does."
