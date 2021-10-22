NEWBURYPORT — Bresnahan Elementary School second-grader Luke Foley and his classmates received a treat Thursday morning when his cousin, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, visited the school to read a story to the class.
Freiermuth, a Merrimac resident, read “Dino Football” to the class, and despite having some understandable difficulty with a handful of dinosaur names, he left the students spellbound.
Afterward, Freiermuth accompanied the class outside for recess and spent a few minutes tossing around a football.
The visit was made possible thanks to the Steelers having the weekend off. Freiermuth said he would be in the area until Sunday and that it was “awesome” to be back home.
“Just to see family and friends and be back in the area is awesome,” Freiermuth said.
The 6-foot-5-inch Freiermuth is in his first season with the Steelers after being picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After attending Pentucket Regional High School and Brooks School in Boxford, Freiermuth spent three years at Penn State University before being drafted this summer.
Through six games this season, Freiermuth has caught the ball 18 times for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
