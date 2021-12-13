NEWBURYPORT — Two recent donations to establish pickleball courts in the city have drawn questions from city councilors and residents about procedure and communication.
Last week, the Committee on Budget & Finance reviewed Order 311, which seeks to accept $110,000 in funding from the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation.
The total gift would allocate $2,500 for signs at William Lloyd Garrison’s birthplace, $57,500 for the Bartlet Mall restoration project, $10,000 for the Atkinson Common maintenance building, and $40,000 for the development of three pickleball courts at Lower Atkinson Common.
The committee voted 3-0 to recommend that the City Council accept this gift for all four projects with some amending of the pickleball court project.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Tim DeGraves, a Pioneer League board member and abutter of Lower Atkinson Common, said he only learned of the Morrill Foundation gift and the pending council vote over the weekend.
He explained that the Pioneer League provides a majority of the maintenance at Lower Atkinson Common in exchange for use of the fields.
“I am not opposed to pickleball — and neither is the Pioneer League — but the fact that this is coming on so fast with so little knowledge definitely concerns us,” DeGraves said.
This year, the Pioneer League had more than 600 members — a 20% increase from 2019, he said.
Since 2017, the Pioneer League has paid an estimated $27,000 in maintenance fees each year. This includes landscaping, trash removal, park cleanup and updated painting and fencing.
On top of that, the league paid $17,000 for a gravel lot in 2018 and $30,000 for field upgrades in 2019. A board member also donated $7,000 for painting and upgrades to the dugouts in 2019.
DeGraves asked the city to consider whether Lower Atkinson is large enough to handle the ever-growing Pioneer League and the fast-growing interest in pickleball in the community.
He said parking has already been a concern as the Parks Department implements aspects of its Atkinson Common master plan, which seeks to improve the park.
Anita Greenwood of High Street spoke in favor of the pickleball courts, saying the sport has exploded on the North Shore and in Newburyport, where “hundreds” of people are playing or want to play.
When the Brown School closed, it created scheduling conflicts, she said. Though pickleball can be played at Perkins Parks, players do not have the ability to schedule set times there.
Greenwood noted that she heard and understood concerns raised by DeGraves and others, but said Newburyport Pickleball is happy to work out the logistics to appease everyone.
Parks Director Lisë Reid explained that the plan is to upgrade the dilapidated basketball court at Atkinson Common and turn it into a multiuse sport court.
Through conversations with Newburyport Pickleball, Reid said scheduling overlap seemed unlikely to be an issue and that it could be worked out.
In addition to the $40,000 from the Morrill Foundation, the project received $15,000 from the Newburyport Conservancy Fund.
The total project to resurface the court is estimated to cost approximately $80,000 and the pickleball association plans to raise the remaining money needed through the conservancy, Reid said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he appreciated efforts by the Parks Department and Parks Commission to clean up and improve Lower Atkinson Common, but said a public process needs to take place.
McCauley and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace hosted an informational meeting Dec. 6 for residents and abutters of Lower Atkinson Common and the Senior Community Center, at which pickleball courts are also proposed.
On Oct. 12, the City Council accepted a $15,700 gift from the Newburyport Friends of the Council on Aging to bring two pickleball courts to the Senior Community Center, but McCauley introduced a separate order, looking to create a public process for the project.
A previous story on this vote and proposal can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/pickleball-courts-proposed-at-citys-senior-center/article_605902f2-2bc4-11ec-a102-6b34804a0f9a.html.
At the informational meeting Dec. 6, many residents said they were hearing about the pickleball court proposals for the first time. McCauley said he heard from neighbors about concerns regarding noise levels associated with pickleball play, noting that complaints have been mounting at Perkins Park.
Following some debate about procedure and communication with residents, the committee voted to recommend that the council accept the $40,000 for the project with gratitude, so long as the foundation understands that the money will go toward the rehabilitation of the Lower Atkinson basketball court for multiuse, pending a public process and the details being worked out related to use for pickleball.
The last regular City Council meeting of the year is Monday at 7:30 p.m.
