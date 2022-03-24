WEST NEWBURY — As spring ushers in, the Garden Club is offering a presentation on easy rose care.
Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant in New England, will cover protecting, pruning, planting, fertilizing and choosing hardy roses.
She will share photos of her own garden in Methuen. The Newburyport Garden Club is joining the event, which takes place on Thursday, April 7, at 6:45 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
Guests are also welcome for a $5 guest fee. All in attendance must be fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.