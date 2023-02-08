NEWBURYPORT — A presentation on dementia and what caregivers should know will be given Feb. 15 at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
This interactive program, hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk series, will be from noon to 1 p.m. and focus on what caregivers should know to effectively communicate with people suffering from dementia.
The guest speakers are Kelly McCarthy, vice president of resident engagement and memory care services for Northbridge Companies – the parent company of Avita, and Kathy Kodwyck, program director for Avita.
McCarthy will talk about her recent book, “Brass Ring Memoirs,” to explain why confusing behaviors occur. She will provide ways to connect with dementia sufferers and to turn visits into positive moments.
McCarthy will share her 20-plus years of experience in dementia training and care to help caregivers develop ways to support and connect with loved ones.
Kodwyck will help the audience understand what it is like to have dementia by engaging several people in a virtual experience intended to simulate dementia. Using techniques from a dementia training program, Join My Journey, two to three volunteers will don goggles and be asked to perform certain tasks with restricted senses.
Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village for the enrichment of the community and held the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
