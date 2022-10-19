ROWLEY — “Watergate at 50 – The Burglary that Changed the Nation” will be presented Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Rowley Public Library.
Daniel Breen, a senior lecturer in legal studies at Brandeis University, will discuss how 50 years after the break-in at the Democratic headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., the full story of how the burglary transpired has not been revealed.
What the public does know is that the events that followed, culminating in President Richard Nixon’s resignation in August 1974, continue to offer lessons about the nature of power that resonate even more strongly as the years pass.
Those who watch Breen’s presentation on the library’s large TV or from home will learn how the break-in became a national scandal and profoundly changed how Americans think about their political institutions. Breen is a recipient of the Louis Brandeis Award for Excellence in Teaching.
To watch from home, register at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar to get the link.
For more information, check the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978-948-2850.
