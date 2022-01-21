NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim and the Newburyport Human Rights Commission will sponsor a virtual presentation Thursday at 7 p.m. to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Author and educator Heidi Fishman will share the story of her family’s escape from Nazi persecution.
Fishman combines her expertise as a psychologist with the lessons she learned as the daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and the importance of Holocaust education and standing together to fight prejudice, bigotry and hate.
To register for the Zoom link: https://forms.gle/D73tWkD7cHSroTcz7. On YouTube, go to: www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ6CCKwnzaE47G9SrPHUc1A.
For more information, email cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
