SALISBURY — The typical owner of a single-family home in town can expect to pay an extra $185.04 in property taxes next year.
The town's new director of assessing, Jonathan Greeno, appeared before selectmen at a special public hearing on tax classification Monday night.
The town's property tax rate will drop from $11.26 per $1,000 of valuation to $11.14 in fiscal 2023, which begins in July, Greeno said.
Under the new rate, the owner of the average single-family home in town – assessed at $457,841 – would pay an estimated $5,100.35 in property taxes next year, up $185.04.
The owner of the average condominium – assessed at $370,899 – can expect to pay $4,131.82, up $233.47.
Selectmen unanimously voted to set a tax classification rate of 1, meaning residential and commercial/industrial property owners will pay the same rate.
Under the new rate, a commercial owner with property assessed at an average of $648,555 can expect to see a tax bill of $7,224.90, up $134.72.
An industrial owner with property assessed at an average of $1,154,321 can expect to see their taxes drop $161.11 for a tax bill of $12,859.14.
The town's tax rate continues to fall, from $11.48 in fiscal 2021, $11.26 in fiscal 2022 and $11.14 in fiscal 2023.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
