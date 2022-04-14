NEWBURYPORT — A psychic fair featuring more than 30 mediums and tarot card readers will be held April 24.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 25 Low St. Fifteen-minute sessions will be available with each reader. Sign-up sheets will be available.
Vendors will sell their magical and enchanted items as well as jewelry, candles, spell kits, tarot cards, books and other items.
The fair will be hosted by Gigi Bella Luce of Gigi’s Spiritual Awakenings in Merrimac.
For more information, email Luce at Readingsbygigi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.