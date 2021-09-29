NEWBURYPORT — A psychic and healing fair will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club, 25 Low St.
The fair will feature area psychics and spiritual healers along with vendors offering magical and spiritual items, according to organizer Gigi Bella Luce, owner of The Enchanted Willow in Merrimac.
Luce, a psychic medium, Usui Reiki master, spiritual life coach and crystal energy worker, will offer 15-minute readings for $25.
Other spiritual readers include Patti Anastasia, who will offer 15-minute gemstone readings for people to connect spiritually with pets; Liz Santana of Mystic Moon Medium; and intuitive and Reiki practitioner Erica Gee, to name a few.
For more about the fair, contact Luce at ginabeliveau@gmail.com.
