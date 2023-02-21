NEWBURYPORT — Professor and author Christian Hart appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss what psychological science reveals about lying and liars.
Hart is a professor of psychology at Texas Woman’s University, where he is director of the Human Deception Laboratory. He is the co-author of "Big Liars: What Psychological Science Tells Us About Lying and How You Can Avoid Being Duped," which will be published in August in conjunction with the American Psychological Association.
Host Mary Jacobsen will ask Hart questions that many people have been asking in response to news about Congressman George Santos’ easily disproven falsehoods: What personality types are prone to excessive lying? What motivates lying? Why do people often initially believe the falsehoods told by notorious liars such as Santos, Bernie Madoff, Elizabeth Holmes or Anna Sorokin? Why do people begin to believe lies are true when they are repeated often enough? and how people can avoid being duped.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
