LAWRENCE — Elevated Spaces is a three-part public art initiative of mixed-media installations and programming designed to boost local youths and artists.
The project strives to aid in development of Lawrence’s public art while it highlights creativity’s role in contributing to the social and economic progress of the city through its theme “Alternative Realities.”
Artists were asked to reimagine what Lawrence is with the intention of using art to rewrite the public narrative of what it means to be from the community. Installations will take place through Aug. 18.
Here is a quick overview of the projects:
Murals & WallsMultiple large-scale murals and smaller electric box projects. The initiative will bring together more than 15 local artists who will work with local businesses and organizations. Lead artists: Rixy Fernandez, Wilfred Acosta and Michelle Collado.
PhotographyLarge-scale banners totaling more than 100 feet of local youths’ and professional photographers’ work. Nine or more young artists from a youth apprenticeship program will work with lead artists to create vinyl scrims to be installed on fences throughout the community.
Locations include 363 Essex St. and Reservoir Park. Lead artists: Destiny Medina and Bryan “Mavvro” Fernandez.
PoetryBilingual, short-phrased and inspirational poetry. Locations include local community organizations and businesses: El Taller, Lawrence Public Library and the Lawrence History Center, with a 4-foot-by-30-foot vinyl scrim of motivational poetry installed at the reservoir. Lead artists: Deya “DeyCloud” Claudio, Celeste Cruz, Rania Henriquez and Dariana D. Guerrero.
The following are events related to the installations:
Graffiti basics workshop: July 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elevated Thought.
Rising artist panel: “Alternate Realities & Process” on Aug. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Elevated Thought.
Private tour throughout August by request.
A final celebration and dedication takes place Aug. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., El Taller.
For more information, email elevatedthought.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.