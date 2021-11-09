The state Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing online Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. to detail a project to resurface Route 1 in Salisbury, Newburyport and Newbury; improve the Newburyport rotary; reset granite curbing; and redo pavement markings and the crosswalks for Low and Pond streets.
Construction is expected to start in June and continue until mid-March 2025, according to an online notice.
The project also calls for removing and disposing of guardrails, and replacing them with new guardrails and end treatments; replacing all grates and covers with bolt-down grates and bolt-down covers; adjusting, cleaning and rebuilding drainage structures; and removing and resetting granite edging.
The work includes replacing all frames and grates; replacing any broken granite curbing and edging; sidewalk and wheelchair ramp replacement at the intersection of Route 1 and Low and Pond streets; removing and resetting signs, and placing final pavement markings.
The MassDOT online post also said the plans calls for “bicycle accommodations consisting of a usable shoulder” along the highway that would meet current design guides.
Inquiries, written statements and other exhibits regarding the project may be submitted to: Carrie E. Lavallee, P.E., Acting Chief Engineer, via e-mail to MassDOTProjectManagement@dot.state.ma.us or via mail to Suite 6340, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Project Management, Project File No. 608494.
The hearing will be posted on MassDOT's website: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-department-of-transportation.
