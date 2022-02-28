NEWBURYPORT — Professor Robert J. Allison, chair of the History Department at Suffolk University, will visit “The Morning Show” on Friday.
Allison is president of the Colonial Society of Massachusetts, chair of Revolution 250 — a consortium planning commemorations of the Revolution's 250th anniversary in 2026 — the author of books on topics, including the history of Boston and the American Revolution, and co-editor of “The Essential Debate on the Constitution.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will question Allison about whether there have been precedents in American history for some of the most provocative and problematic developments currently at work in U.S. politics and culture and how the nation recovered, repaired, and moved on.
Topics will include: the presence of a political leader in either party who developed a cult-like following of loyalists; extreme partisanship leading segments of the public to view their political opponents as enemies; a disturbing tilt toward autocracy among many Americans; and talk of secession within some states as well as the possibility of a second civil war.
Allison will also talk about how the framers of the Constitution anticipated the hazards of a party system and the struggle between democracy and aspiring autocrats, and what protections they believed would preserve our democracy. How would they view the odds today, as Benjamin Franklin famously cautioned, of Americans’ ability to “keep our Republic”?
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). The show will also livestream on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
