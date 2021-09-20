BYFIELD — The Museum of Old Newbury will present the “Race and Slavery in New England” symposium at The Governor’s Academy on Oct. 11.
The symposium will bring together speakers on the international abolitionist movement, Black civic culture in the Bay State, and discussions about 19th century Black orators and the plight of enslaved workers.
Writers and historians will explore the lives and work of Black New Englanders and abolitionists through a fresh examination of the historical record and recent research, according to Bethany Groff Dorau, executive director of the museum.
Those attending will engage in person (or virtually) in complex issues of race and slavery in New England, from Colonial times to just after the Civil War. The Governor’s Academy is at 1 Elm St., Byfield.
Topics include a detailed look at Black civic life in Essex County, new scholarship on the abolitionist movement, and detailed investigation of the lives of free Black men and women, as well as the enslaved and enslavers in the region.
“It is time to take a good look at the ways New England contributed to all aspects of slavery, as merchants and financiers who built an economy on the profits from slavery, and as abolitionists who fought to bring it to an end,” said Edward Carson, dean of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy. “We are excited to partner with the Museum of Old Newbury in this endeavor.”
The program will include Manisha Sinha speaking about the international abolitionist movement; Kabria Baumgartner talking about election week and Black civic culture in Massachusetts; James De Wolf Perry’s personal look at his family’s involvement in the slave trade; Allegra di Bonaventura’s detailed examination of a New England farmer and his enslaved worker; Keidrick Roy on David Walker and other Boston-based Black orators of the early 1800s; and David Stauffer on New England abolitionists and their concepts of race.
John Demos will give introductory and closing remarks, and there will be a roundtable discussion.
The symposium is $40 for Museum of Old Newbury and Historic New England members, $50 for nonmembers and $25 for students.
Fees include all presentations, lunch (with vegetarian/nonvegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options), hot and cold refreshments throughout the day, and access to all recordings. Virtual/Zoom access is also available by donation on a sliding scale.
For more information, visit www.NewburyHistory.org or call 978-462-2681.
A full schedule of events is available at https://bit.ly/rss-main; biographies of speakers and presenters are available at https://bit.ly/rss-speakers.
The symposium is supported by Eastern Bank, The First Religious Society, The Governor’s Academy, Historic New England and Newburyport Bank.
