BOSTON — Four candidates continue to compete for the 4th Essex House seat to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Brad Hill despite proposed redistricting changes that would do away with the legislative district after next year.
Hill, an Ipswich Republican who held the seat for more than two decades, stepped down in September to serve on the state Gaming Commission.
The four hopefuls – Republicans Lisa-Marie Cashman and Robert Snow, and Democrats Jamie Belsito and Darcyll Dale – are running to serve out the remainder of Hill’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The primary is Nov. 2 and the winners will compete in a special election Nov. 30.
But a statewide redistricting plan released last week means the winner could be forced to run in a different legislative district next year.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting released a draft of redrawn Massachusetts House and Senate districts based on the 2020 Census count. The new maps include major changes to some legislative districts aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions.
The 4th district, which includes Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester, would be split up among three other districts in the region.
If the changes are approved, the 4th district would shift to the Merrimack Valley in January 2023, becoming a “minority majority” district where more than 50% of the voting age population is Hispanic.
Deb O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bill Galvin, said the proposed changes would not have any impact on the upcoming special election.
“While the current district wouldn’t exist after January 2023, it still deserves representation until then,” she said. “So we’re still going to have this special election.”
All four candidates say they plan to continue campaigning and would serve out Hill’s final year.
“I’m going to keep running for the seat,” said Belsito of Topsfield. “These communities deserve representation in the Legislature and currently they don’t have it.”
Dale, who lives in Hamilton, said she also plans to see the election through to ensure the region has representation for the next year.
“Right now, my focus is on the Nov. 2 election,” Dale said. “I’m going to fight and I’m going to win.”
Cashman, who lives in Ipswich, is still in the race, too. She said she hopes to win the GOP nomination to challenge the winner of the Democratic primary.
Cashman is critical of the changes proposed by the redistricting committee, which would split her hometown between two other legislative districts. She expressed hope that lawmakers would amend the political maps to keep communities whole before they take a vote.
“I’m hoping the Legislature will take a hard look at these changes before they approve them and consider the impact on communities” she said. “But we still need a strong leader for the next year, regardless of what the final redistricting plan looks like, because we have immediate issues here that need to be addressed.”
Snow, a Rowley Republican and town selectman, said he, too, is staying in the race. and he called the redistricting plans “shameful.”
“I’m staying in it,” he said. “The 4th District was well represented by Brad Hill and deserves representation going forward.”
Under the plan, Hamilton and Rowley would move into the 2nd Essex District held by Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown. Topsfield would shift to the 14th Essex District, which is now occupied by Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover. Ipswich would be split between those two districts.
Per state election law, House candidates must live in the district where they want to run for at least a year prior to the election.
That means the winner of the 4th Essex special election will lose the power of incumbency. Candidates will have to run for the legislative district where they live.
The redistricting committee is soliciting public comment on the plans until Monday and is expected to vote on the changes, absent any last-minute modifications or legal challenges.
The 4th Essex has been changed by previous redistricting efforts, but has always been a safe Republican zone in the deep-blue state where registered Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans. The district has been occupied by a Republican for more than 160 years, according to state elections data.
Republican political observers say the move to dismantle the 4th Essex District will shrink the GOP’s already dwindling minority in the state Legislature.
Ed Lyons, a GOP activist and writer, said there is no reason for Democrats – other than partisan “gerrymandering” – to dismantle the 4th Essex District.
He said the party is facing myriad challenges “from demographic changes, national politics, scandals among party officials, and great difficulty recruiting electable candidates.”
“Altering districts that have become comfortable with reasonable Republican representation is only going to make it harder for the party to maintain its numbers in the Legislature,” he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.