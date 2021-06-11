NEWBURYPORT – A rally is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, on the Bartlet Mall to show support for the Fair Share Amendment, which will allow a 4% marginal state income tax rate on incomes over $1 million.
Organizers of the rally, Raise Up Massachusetts, estimates the amendment would bring in up to $2 billion to help meet the state’s educational and transportation needs. Local members of the clergy, union members, community activists, local elected officials – including Mayor Donna Holaday and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen – and concerned residents of the greater Newburyport area and Merrimack Valley are expected to attend to hear about the importance of passing this legislation.
Raise Up Massachusetts is a coalition of faith groups, unions, and community groups that work together to build economic equity in Massachusetts. The group was instrumental in passing the $15 an hour minimum wage and paid family medical leave and now is trying to build support to pass the Fair Share Amendment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.