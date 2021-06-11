NEWBURYPORT – A rally is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, on the Bartlet Mall to show support for the Fair Share Amendment, which will allow a 4% marginal state income tax rate on incomes over $1 million.

Organizers of the rally, Raise Up Massachusetts, estimates the amendment would bring in up to $2 billion to help meet the state’s educational and transportation needs. Local members of the clergy, union members, community activists, local elected officials – including Mayor Donna Holaday and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen – and concerned residents of the greater Newburyport area and Merrimack Valley are expected to attend to hear about the importance of passing this legislation.

Raise Up Massachusetts is a coalition of faith groups, unions, and community groups that work together to build economic equity in Massachusetts. The group was instrumental in passing the $15 an hour minimum wage and paid family medical leave and now is trying to build support to pass the Fair Share Amendment.

