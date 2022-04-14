Name: Ronalee Ray-Parrott
Age: 54
Education: BA in Sociology from MCLA, master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina
Address: 127 Lafayette Road.
Occupation: School Social Worker at the Northshore Education Consortium.
Previous elected and/or volunteer experience: Selectman since 2016. Salisbury Parks and Recreation 2010-present, Housing Partnership 2003-2007, Affordable Housing Trust from 2008-present (currently the chair), Finance Committee 2014-2016.
How long have you been in town? I was born and raised in the town of Salisbury. I moved away in 1989 to attend graduate school in South Carolina. I moved to North Carolina for 12 years. I then moved back to Salisbury in 2003 with my husband to raise my son.
Why are you running? Being an active member in my community is a core value that was instilled in me by my parents. I love this town and believe this is an amazing town to live in. I have enjoyed the two terms I have served and I feel as though I have helped lead this town forward. I would like to ensure that the projects that I have been working on will be seen through to completion, such as another affordable housing project, improving our parks and recreation, and identifying another option for our Triton alternative assessment.
What are the top three issues facing Salisbury at this moment and why? 1. Economic development: We have one of the lowest tax rates in Massachusetts. In order to keep that rate low, we need to increase our revenue sources. In addition, creating more business increases jobs. It will improve the overall quality of life for Salisbury. We need to find a way to bring businesses in and have them stay.
2. Affordable housing: The only way to assure that we have enough people for our workforce is to assure that they can live in our town. As the housing supply decreases, the housing cost goes up. We are one of the very few towns in Massachusetts that is above 10% for the affordable housing inventory. We need an active plan about how to not only have identified affordable homes but how to help our aging residents stay in our town.
3. Conditions of our roads. Anyone who follows Facebook or listens to the most common concern voiced by our residents is the condition of our roads. The Selectmen asked to have an assessment of our roads that was completed in 2018. The last two years, we have started to go down the list. We need to create a plan to not only knock off all the roads on the list but to create a maintenance plan.
What is your biggest fear for Salisbury’s future? My biggest fear for Salisbury is that our children who were raised in this amazing town can’t afford to return to raise their families. That our seniors can’t stay in this town because they can’t afford to live here. My hopes are that this little gem of a town can continue to grow in a mindful/planful fashion so that everyone can enjoy its beauty.
