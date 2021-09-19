AMESBURY – The Daily News is hosting a pair of debates on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and is seeking potential questions from readers that might be asked that night.
The event, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Amesbury High School auditorium, is open to the public, with Daily News editor Richard Lodge serving as moderator and asking questions to the candidates.
The first portion of the evening will feature District 5 City Council candidates Peter Frey and Joe McMilleon.
The second part will feature incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove and challenge James Kelcourse, the current state representative.
Members of the public won't be able to ask questions to the candidates that night but are encouraged to submit suggested questions to Lodge via email at rlodge@newburyportnews.com or drop them off at the newspaper at 23 Liberty St., Newburyport.
