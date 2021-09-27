NEWBURYPORT – The Daily News is hosting a candidates night for those running for Newburyport School Committee and mayor, from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The event will be open to the public at the Senior Community Center on High Street and it will be livestreamed on the web and aired by NCM Hub (Port Media) community access cable for viewing as well.
The public won't be allowed to ask questions to the candidates that night but readers are encouraged to submit suggested questions now to editor Richard K. Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com, or to drop them off at The Daily News office, 23 Liberty St., Newburyport. There is a mail slot to the right of the front door for dropping off correspondence after hours.
Lodge will serve as moderator and pose questions to the six candidates running for three School Committee seats, from 6:30-8 p.m. The candidates are Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker.
Lodge will then spend about an hour questioning mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar.
Anyone attending the event will be expected to wear a mask at all times, except the forum participants. Members of the audience will also be asked to social distance and abide by all guidelines of the Mass. Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
