NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon announced during his first State of the City address Wednesday night that he has a new plan for the Parks Department and wants to see a new home for Newburyport Youth Services soon.
Reardon told the audience that he remains just as excited to tackle the city’s many challenges as he did on the day he was inaugurated in January 2022. Among those in attendance at City Hall were State Auditor Diana DiZoglio; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Newburyport city councilors.
Newburyport Youth Services has been without a permanent home since fall 2021, and the mayor said in his address he wants to make sure the department has one location at 59 Low St. that it can rely on to support its important programs.
The City Council is mulling three plans for a new NYS home with an accompanying $5.7 million bond order to fund them. The mayor stressed Wednesday that he does not want to “start from scratch” in a new location.
“We are happy with the proposed design for this space,” he said. “We feel we have done our due diligence and a ‘no’ vote would leave us with few, if any, other potential options. Finding a home for NYS is a priority for the city, and we have the bonding capacity to take on this project while also addressing the other many issues we have in this city. This site fulfills the requests of the department, administration and community. Let’s move forward, together.”
The mayor also previewed his new plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services after his initial proposal was pulled before the City Council could vote on the matter over the summer.
Reardon said the discussions his administration has had with city employees and members of the community have proven to be invaluable and he will send a new plan to the City Council, which has the full support of the Department of Public Services, the Parks Department, the Parks Commission, the Planning Department, Newburyport Youth Services and a new nonprofit organization, the Port Parks Alliance.
“We have addressed questions that were raised surrounding the role of the Parks Commission; how to continue offering adult recreation programs; who will have responsibility for fundraising, advocacy and vision for the parks; and much more. I am bringing this plan back to the council for consideration and I look forward to the public conversation and approval of this plan that will make our parks stronger,” he said.
Plans to build a $5.9 million West End fire station were a hot topic of discussion recently after Reardon announced the city will need an additional $3.1 million to do so.
The mayor said Wednesday the City Council is expected to vote on the additional funding at its next meeting on Monday and he hopes to have its support.
“This is a crucial project for public safety and the safety of our firefighters, and we appreciate the hard work of the council and city employees in preparing us to move it forward,” he said.
Newburyport has also been working with federal lawmakers to coordinate a $5.3 million waterfront bulkhead repair project off Market Landing Park.
Reardon said the city has received the good news that it was awarded nearly $3 million in federal Economic Development Agency and state Seaport Economic Council grant funding, thanks to grant developer Nancy London and the city’s senior project manager, Geordie Vining.
“All this funding makes us ready to put this contract out for bid in the spring and we are on track to begin repairs in the late fall,” he said.
A $2.79 million Bartlet Mall revitalization project is also expected to begin in the spring and Reardon said Wednesday the city is using Community Preservation Act funding for the plan, which he said will restore the Mall so it can be open to activities such as skating and paddle boating, and “can once again be a jewel of our city.”
Community Preservation Act funding is also being tapped for the planned $11 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project, which the mayor said will feature more green space and areas for passive recreation.
Reardon also said the Department of Public Services was able to pave 23 streets in Wards 1, 3, and 5 in the first year of his five-year streets and sidewalks plan in 2022.
“This represented over 4.6 miles in roadway. I am grateful to the City Council for approving $2.4 million over two years to spend on these identified streets and sidewalks, and we are further supplementing the funds with state Chapter 90 and meals tax dollars to commit to $2 million a year for the next five years,” he said.
Making City Hall work more efficiently and effectively is another priority for Reardon, who said the city is also working to make sure the city is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, while also finding new ways to engage and welcome those with disabilities.
The mayor said Newburyport is in the final stages of launching a redesigned website that is expected to improve online permitting and other services.
“After a year and some weeks, my excitement and passion for this job remains. I am right where I am supposed to be and I’m still filled with positivity about the future of this city and our ability to overcome whatever the future has in store for us,” he said.
