NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon was among 168 municipal leaders who attended the Two Steps Forward Against Antisemitism Summit presented Thursday by the Lappin Foundation of Boston.
In addition to Reardon, Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and West Newbury Town Manager Angus Jennings also attended the virtual summit aimed at exploring ways to stand up to what the Lappin Foundation called the “growing threat of antisemitism.”
Reardon’s appearance at the summit came a day before a New Hampshire man charged with leaving threatening and antisemitic voice messages for Congregation Ahavas Achim leader Alex Matthews last summer was in Newburyport District Court for a hearing.
Aiden Kelley, 20, of Exeter was arraigned in February on a count of making annoying telephone calls/electronic messages and released on personal recognizance. Newburyport police also charged him with criminal harassment but a clerk magistrate at the court ruled there was not enough probable cause and dropped the charge.
During the hearing Friday, Kelley’s attorney told a judge that his client and an Essex County prosecutor could reach a plea deal in time for Kelley’s court appearance scheduled for May. 5.
The summit’s purpose was to educate officials on two important steps communities can take to combat antisemitism, according to organizers. The first is adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, a nonlegally binding, working definition of antisemitism.
The second is for communities to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day each Jan. 27 so the lessons of the Holocaust, including the dangers of antisemitism and hate, are not forgotten.
“The Holocaust could not have happened if people had spoken up. You can’t sit by quietly. You must let your voice be heard,” said Holocaust survivor and Newton resident Dr. Hans Fisher.
Reardon said in an email that it was important for him to attend the summit.
“It was great to see so many local leaders come together around an important issue,” Reardon said.
The nonprofit Lappin Foundation was established in December 2012 to enhance Jewish identity across generations.
“For communities to combat antisemitism, they must first understand it,” Lappin Foundation Executive Director Deborah Coltin told the leaders at the summit. “Educating the community is the best way to stop hate from continuing.”
A survey conducted by the Claims Conference found a significant lack of Holocaust knowledge in the U.S. A significant majority of American adults believe that fewer people care about the Holocaust today than they used to and more than half of Americans believe the Holocaust could happen again, according to the Lappin Foundation.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
