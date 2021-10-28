NEWBURYPORT — After 12 years of traveling down the same path, Newburyport residents need and deserve a new leader guiding the way, according to Sean Reardon, one of two residents running for mayor.
Reardon, of Lois Street, is adamant that a vote for his opponent, Charlie Tontar, who he says was convinced to run by Mayor Donna Holaday, is a vote for the status quo. Holaday is stepping down in January after completing 12 years in office.
“I think you should want a fresh voice,” Reardon said in an interview this week.
Reardon, who is 46, is entering his fifth year on the School Committee. He works as an account executive and regional director of sales for publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Asked if being on the School Committee for four years gave him enough experience to run the city, Reardon admitted “not in a vacuum.”
But add his 16 years working with and managing teams large and small as part of his job, his time on the city’s Parks Commission and countless hours spent running community initiatives like the Restore Our Port Pride campaign, and Reardon says he has the experience to lead Newburyport into the future.
He also said unlike his opponent, he can see himself leading Newburyport for many years beyond the first four-year term.
“I have a hard time envisioning he’s here for the long term,” Reardon said of Tontar.
Part of that reasoning is Tontar’s age — 71.
“I could be mayor for five terms and still be younger than Charlie,” Reardon said, adding he does not believe Tontar is too old for the job.
Reardon went on to say that although both he and Tontar want what’s best for the city, they have different priorities. Top among Reardon’s list is improving the city’s infrastructure, specifically streets and sidewalks.
“Neighborhoods are decaying,” he said.
Born and raised in Newburyport, Reardon is married and has three children. Before joining Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Reardon worked locally as a special education teacher. He also worked stints on the Department of Public Services and the harbormaster department.
Reardon made it clear that when elected mayor, things will change in terms of communication between City Hall and residents. He used the term “transparency” more than once during his interview with The Daily News Tuesday afternoon. From day one, he would demand more of that quality not only in terms of communication but how the city conducts its business.
“At times the current administration has faltered there,” Reardon said.
Asked specifically to cite an example where Holaday could have done a better job, Reardon quickly pointed to Newburyport Youth Services. Late last week NYS Director Andi Egmont said NYS would have to shut down its temporary home at the former Brown Elementary School after its heating system failed. Until a new temporary location is found, NYS has become homeless. The public outcry was immediate, with people protesting in Market Square a day after the announcement.
Reardon criticized the mayor for not having a back-up plan when it was widely known that the Brown School site could become unusable without much notice, calling it “poor leadership.”
With less than a week to go before Nov. 2, when voters head to the polls, Reardon said he feels like he’s been campaigning for “a couple years,” but added that he feels great. On Dec. 20, 2020, Reardon was the first candidate to announce a run for mayor. Less than a month later, Holaday shocked many when she said she would not seek another term.
Reardon said he feels good about his chances, saying his campaign is trending in the right direction with momentum building the last three weeks. The key, he said, is getting out the vote. Simply put, the more people who make it to the polls on Nov. 2, the better he will do.
“I’m having fun. I think I’m going to win,” Reardon said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
