NEWBURYPORT – The two candidates for mayor of Newburyport meet from 7 to 8 tonight for a conversation about issues of interest to voters in the city.
Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar will be on stage at the Nock Middle School auditorium with former city councilor Chip Wyser leading the “Conversation with the Candidates,” in a program sponsored by Storm Surge and The Daily News.
The school is at 70 Low St.
The public is invited to attend and the event will also be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
For those attending, Board of Health rules require masks be worn while in a school building.
