NEWBURYPORT — The mayor announced that the city will soon embark on a five-year, $2 million infrastructure plan to improve its streets and sidewalks.
Mayor Sean Reardon said Friday he intends to present his plan as a communication to the City Council on Feb. 28.
“This was the number one issue for a lot of people when I was knocking on doors last year,” Reardon said. “The city hasn’t done a great job of keeping up the streets and sidewalks and I am just hoping to put a public plan that hopes to address that and make a commitment to it over the next five years.”
The City Council is not expected to vote on Reardon’s new plan next week, he said.
The plan is expected to be sent to the council’s Neighborhoods and City Services subcommittee, where a more detailed public presentation is expected to emerge, including from the Department of Public Services.
“They will be talking about the planning and how this was put together,” Reardon said. “This has been a collaborative effort and we will see what those five years will look like, as well as the reasoning behind it and the timeline of how we will move forward.”
According to Reardon, the new plan is expected to reach all sections of the city with Wards 1, 3, and 5 being the focus of the first year. It is anticipated that more than 30 streets will be paved within that first year. The second year of the plan would focus on Wards 2, 4 and 6.
Reardon went on to say that he had instructed the Department of Public Services to begin working on the project during his first day on the job.
“We haven’t had a plan like this,” Reardon said. “It seems like we have been really going year to year with streets and sidewalks and I want to have a really transparent, public plan up that says, ‘Hey, we have identified these streets and we are going to address them over the next five years. We are going to put a significant amount of resources into getting those streets and sidewalks done.’”
State Chapter 90 infrastructure funding as well as local meals tax revenue and grant opportunities are expected to fund the majority of the new plan, according to the mayor.
“Chapter 90 and half of our meals tax always go to streets and sidewalks. So we will be able to talk a little bit more about that other piece when we release the plan,” Reardon said. “We are identifying some other opportunities to fund our streets and sidewalks this year. But, it was more just my office making the commitment that we are going to put $2 million into this. By making that commitment, that allows the DPS to plan for that.”
The city is also in the midst of planning a website overhaul which should accommodate the new streets and sidewalks’ plan well, Reardon said.
“I envision this plan living within that process,” he said. “It will be an interactive plan where a resident can go on there and see the map. They can pick the year and see what streets we are going to be identifying for that year and even drill down to the ward and specific street.”
Reardon also said that residents have been asking for a more transparent process when it comes to dealing with their streets and sidewalks.
“For those who don’t see their street on the map, we will do a public meeting so that they have an opportunity to petition to get their street on there,” Reardon said. “My hope is, by putting together this five-year plan, we are really going to change how we do streets and sidewalks from top to bottom. That way we will really be able to plan out and get that communication out to the affected neighborhoods much earlier than we ever did in the past. We will know year to year, much more ahead of time, which neighborhoods and what streets will be impacted.”
Reardon said he hopes to continue his five-year plan on a revolving basis from year to year. An annual public meeting will be held to review the progress of the previous year, while drafting the coming year’s repair schedule.
“The idea is that we’re going to add a year on to this five-year plan each year,” Reardon said. “That way it continues to stay a five-year plan. That is my goal. Because some of our streets are in such tough shape, we could probably only get to 70% or 80% of the streets that we really need to give attention to in the first five years. So, it really does need to be a revolving plan.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
