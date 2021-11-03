NEWBURYPORT — In a major turnaround from the preliminary election, Sean Reardon won the race for mayor Tuesday with unofficial results showing him finishing 22 votes ahead of Charlie Tontar.
Totals Tuesday night showed Reardon with 3,204 votes to 3,182 for Tontar.
City Clerk Richard Jones said he will work to confirm those numbers, saying, “It seems small, but in terms of hand counts, it’s pretty substantial.”
There were 28 blanks and 20 write-ins in the mayoral race.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday night whether Tontar would officially seek a recount.
This will be the first time in 12 years that the city will have a new leader. Mayor Donna Holaday, who secured her first term in 2009 and became the city’s 66th mayor, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection after more than a decade in office.
All eyes are now on Reardon for the next four years, as the city tries to navigate various capital projects and needs, including building a new West End fire station, finding Newburyport Youth Services a home, setting plans in motion for streets and sidewalk maintenance and repairs, taking steps to actively address climate change, negotiating with New England Development regarding the future of Waterfront West, and addressing problems related to the jetties and Plum Island erosion.
Voters also elected Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker and incumbent Brian Callahan to serve four-year terms on the School Committee, defeating Daniel Blair, Laura Viola Maccarone and incumbent Steven Cole.
The city has about 12,500 active voters, Jones said. Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was pushing 50%.
All City Council races were uncontested.
Reelected to two-year terms were Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, Councilor at large Afroz Khan and Councilor at large Bruce Vogel.
Jennie Donahue, a Cherry Street resident and current chairperson of the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities, was elected to represent Ward 2, taking over for Jared Eigerman, who did not seek reelection.
Ed Cameron, who served on the council for 10 years before leaving office in 2017, was elected as one of the councilors at large, along with Plum Island resident and former School Committee member Mark Wright and current Tree Commission Chairperson Connie Preston. They will fill seats soon to be vacated by current Councilors at large Tontar, Barry Connell and Joseph Devlin.
