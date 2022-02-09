NEWBURY — Efforts are underway to put together a community cookbook ahead of Newbury Town Day, complete with recipes both old and new.
Newbury Town Day, a celebration of all three neighborhoods — Byfield, Plum Island and Old Town — will take place June 18.
The steering committee has been hard at work planning activities for all ages. Some ideas it is working on include a “Hidden Gems” treasure hunt, historic tours and talks, a strange craft race, an antique car show, battle of the bands, firemen’s muster and an “I remember Newbury When...” video.
“The Community Cooks” is a cookbook that organizers Robin Lawson and Lynn Kettleson are especially passionate about.
In a tribute to Newbury’s varied food traditions and origins as a farming and fishing community, they have included some old recipes from the archives of the Museum of Old Newbury, Kettleson said.
From “Our Dear Mother’s Recipe Book,” dated around 1775 to the 1800s, they borrowed “How to stew a codfish” and “A recipe to make almond custards.”
There’s also Parson Holton’s baked beans from the First Parish Church’s 1907 “Ould Newbury Cookbook” and chicken wiggle, attributed to Ida Dow in the 1928 “Newbury Grand Book of Cooking,” which had been created and sold as a way to raise money to restore the Newbury Grange Hall that had burned down the previous year, Kettleson said.
Also included are family recipes for rabbit soup, bear medallions, shellfish chowder, fish hash and baked fish — a testament to the town’s many residents that hunt and fish, he added.
“The idea is to weave the story of Newbury — past, present and future — through treasured recipes and shared memories,” according to the cookbook submission guidelines.
If someone is not a resident in town, they are just asked to share their connection to Newbury. The cookbook committee has just asked that recipes include a brief story that relates to Newbury in 65 words or less. All recipes must include a name attribution.
Soups and salads, vegetables, main and side dishes, breads and rolls, appetizers, beverages and desserts are all welcome.
Everyone is asked to do their best to verify the accuracy of the recipes they submit. The cookbook committee said they will proofread, but will not be able to test all recipes out.
The cookbook already has a little more than 30 recipes submitted, but the goal is to get to at least 200.
If 200 recipes are submitted, the printing firm will print hard copies without any upfront costs.
To learn more, visit https://www.typensave.com/get-started. The group username is Newbury and the password is tomato626.
On this site, users can view already submitted recipes, add their own and send a message to organizers on the event steering committee.
For the latest updates on Newbury Town Day preparations, visit www.facebook.com/Newbury-Town-Day-101038948790480.
For questions, email newburytownday@gmail.com with “cookbook” in the subject line.
