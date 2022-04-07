MERRIMAC — Another attempt to allow recreational marijuana establishments, and the first step in approving a Proposition 2½ override to fund the town’s school assessment, will be put before voters at Town Meeting.
The annual spring Town Meeting is Monday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School, 104 Church St.
Marijuana
Merrimac has allowed medical marijuana facilities such as beWell Organic Medicine to operate at 17 Broad St. but has not done the same for recreational establishments. Residents voted to not allow the sale of recreational marijuana within town limits in both 2017 and 2019.
But Article 18A of the Town Meeting warrant will ask residents if they will agree to amending zoning bylaws to allow for the operation of all types of nonmedical marijuana establishments in suitable locations and under strict conditions, including cultivators, independent testing laboratories, product manufacturers, retailers and other licensed marijuana-related businesses.
The warrant article was recommended unanimously by the Board of Selectmen and the Planning Board.
Pentucket assessment
Voters will also be asked to approve or deny spending $470,000 to pay for the town’s Pentucket Regional School District assessment, which would also require the adoption of a Proposition 2½ override during the town election May 2.
A request for $25,000 has also been made to repair the roof awning at Sweetsir School, and an additional $150,000 will be needed to pay for boiler and hot water replacement at both of the town’s elementary schools.
Additional spending
A request to spend $100,000 to perform additional closure work at the Battis Road Landfill will go before Town Meeting, as will a $75,000 request for Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection-required testing at the former Coastal Metals site.
A new police patrol vehicle would cost $57,000, new police firearms and training would cost $15,000, and a new rooftop heating unit for the Fire Department would cost $65,000.
Voters will also be asked to approve or deny spending $10,000 to eliminate the current deficit in the town’s tax title revolving account; $5,000 for another post-employment benefits actuarial study; $2,500 for employee retirement accrual payments; $3,000 for tree work on town-managed trails; $5,000 for the management of invasive weeds and water quality at Lake Attitash; and $10,000 to hire a town planner on a consultant basis.
A request for $50,000 will also need to be approved to pay for reducing the town’s projected health insurance deficit; $28,000 to reduce the projected snow and ice deficit; $22,300 for the replacement of the town’s two election ballot voting tabulators (with four of the machines); and $1,563 for the retiree health benefits trust fund.
Parking lot and building repairs at the Council on Aging would require the approval of a $40,000 expenditure and $45,000 is needed to bring town sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Paying for repairs and replacements of items used in the town’s water infrastructure system will also go before Town Meeting, such as a $10,000 request to upgrade old water meters; $40,000 to begin replacing aging gravel pack water wells; $25,000 to repair a driveway and other building maintenance costs; $150,000 to make improvements at the wastewater plant; $60,000 to replace waste water pumps; and $170,000 to replace/upgrade the water infrastructure.
The warrant has also requested $1.5 million for wastewater inflow and infiltration repairs throughout town, as well as $1.2 million to operate the Wastewater Department and $1,000 to care for town cemeteries.
Road repairs would cost $185,000, and $280,000 would be needed for solid waste collection and disposal.
Mill Street culvert
Town Meeting will also be asked to approve spending $100,000 for the replacement of the Mill Street culvert that carries Mill Street over Cobbler’s Brook. The $100,000 request represents a 25% match of an expected state grant that is anticipated to cover the project’s construction costs.
Voters will also be asked to approve transferring an unlisted amount of available money from the Light Commission to reduce the tax rate for fiscal 2023, as well as establish annual spending limitations for revolving funds.
Additional zoning
Voters will also be asked to approve zoning changes that would allow for self-storage service facilities in the village center district and the office/light industrial district.
The allowance of accessory dwelling units, (otherwise known as in-law apartments), as well as single-family dwellings in the rural highway district would also need to be approved by way of a special permit from the Planning Board at Town Meeting.
The same would also be required to allow for agricultural employee housing units on a 20-acre-minimum lot.
The warrant also asks to transfer control of a parcel of land located on Vendome Street to the Board of Selectmen in order for it to be sold to the abutters.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
