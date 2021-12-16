NEWBURYPORT — Bill Hallett, a former radio announcer from Baltimore to Boston and locally at 100.3 WHEB and 92.5 the River, has always had a passion for the past with an emphasis on Civil War history.
Hallett will give an in-person talk Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Old Newbury, 98 High St.
Hallett, a reenactor and board member for two Civil War roundtables, has given talks on various Civil War topics. He came across some stories about soldiers at Christmas and further digging brought him to his topic, “The Civil War: Crucible of American Christmas.”
Hallett will talk about the early years when Americans did or didn’t celebrate Christmas, depending on their location in the new country, according to a press release.
But with European immigrants arriving in the early 19th century, the American Civil War accelerated the customs and manners nationally, bringing the holiday to what people know today.
This event is free for museum members, $10 for nonmembers. Visit www.NewburyHistory.org to register or call 978-462-2681.
