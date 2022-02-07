NEWBURYPORT — A presentation about women who have helped in the development of the Merrimack River will be the topic of discussion on “Life Along the Merrimack” this week.
Dyke Hendrickson, author of “Merrimack: The Resilient River” and former reporter with The Daily News, hosts the half-hour podcast, which airs Tuesday at 2 p.m. on 96.3 FM Joppa radio and local cable-TV channel 9. A recording will also be posted to YouTube.
Hendrickson recently completed another book of local interest, “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem,” which will be released in June.
The women to be depicted in the podcast include Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; and former Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.