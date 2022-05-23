NEWBURYPORT — High school graduation season is upon us, and here's a look at upcoming ceremonies in this region.
Newburyport
Newburyport High School will hold its graduation ceremony at the high school, 241 High St., Sunday, June 5, beginning at 11 a.m.
If it rains on Sunday, the high school will hold its graduation ceremony on the next fair weather day at 6 p.m.
Amesbury
Amesbury High School will hold its graduation ceremony at Landry Memorial Stadium, 220 Main St., from 7-9:30 p.m., on Friday, June 3.
In case of rain, the Amesbury High School graduation ceremony will be held at the high school at 5 Highland St.
Pentucket Regional
Pentucket Regional High School will hold its graduation ceremony on its campus at 24 Main St., rain or shine, on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. The Pentucket school district includes the towns of West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac.
Triton Regional
Triton Regional High School will also hold its graduation ceremony on its campus at 112 Elm Street, rain or shine, on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury make up the Triton regional school district.
Georgetown
Graduation will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. on the Perley Field. If due to inclement weather, a follow-up email will be sent with more detailed information. Georgetown's middle/senior high school is located at 11 Winter St.
