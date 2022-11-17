BOSTON — A regional utility company is seeking authorization to borrow $32 million for a new solar power project, which it says will provide clean energy to customers while helping the state meet its ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gases.
In a filings to the state Department of Public Utilities, the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company says it plans to build a 6.9 mega-watt solar array on 40-acres of land near the company's Ludlow facility.
The facility would be one of the largest in the state, with about 23,000 solar panels capable of producing more than 13,000 mega-watt hours of clean energy annually, according to the company's filings.
At least six member municipal light plants will be participating in the project, including Boylston, Ipswich, Mansfield, Marblehead, Peabody and Wakefield.
In testimony in support of the project, CEO Ronald DeCurzio said money from the bonds would be used to "finance and refinance a non-carbon emitting energy resource that will provide carbon free energy to the MMWEC members" and help the state meet is goal of reaching "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.
DeCurzio said the company looked for land for the project in its coverage area, but it was deemed not feasible because of higher costs and other complications.
In testimony, he said there is "very little capacity" within the utility's coverage area for the installation of large-scale solar projects "without encountering significant delays in installation as well as substantial costs to upgrade either the distribution or transmission system."
Some of the borrowing would be used to pay off loans that the regional utility has already taken out for preliminary work on the project, according to filings.
It's not clear whether the cost of the project with ultimately be passed on to energy consumers through higher rates charged by municipal light departments.
The company said the project may be eligible for federal funding or tax rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act, a $750 billion spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The new law includes a buffet of tax incentives to spur projects expanding solar, wind and other renewable energy.
The project was named in honor of the late-Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base, which is located nearby.
It's the latest large-scale solar power project to be pitched by the state's' utilities, which are seeking to expand clean energy options as part of Massachusetts’ aggressive goals to blunt the impact of climate change.
Another proposal, being pitched by Eversource, calls for constructing a $7.9 million, 1 megawatt solar array and battery storage system on the site of the former Columbia Gas facility in Lawrence, which is owned by the company.
Backers of the project say it will produce an estimated 1.1 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually, which it will feed back into the regional power grid.
The project is backed by Lawrence officials who say it will reduce peak energy demand on the system and provide bill relief for 150 customers in "vulnerable neighborhoods" while making upgrades to an underutilized property.
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet ambitious benchmarks reducing carbon emissions.
The law requires that at least 50% of the energy sold by municipal light plants to their customers be non-carbon emitting by 2030 and 75% by 2040.
Backers of the changes say the ultimate goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or "net zero," by 2050.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
