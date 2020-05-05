BOSTON (AP) — A second Walmart store in Massachusetts temporarily closed after an employee died of COVID-19 and several others tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, authorities said.
The Walmart in Quincy closed Monday and will remain shuttered until further notice, Mayor Thomas Koch said on the city's YouTube page.
Nine workers, including the woman who died, tested positive, he said.
“There are no words to express the loss of our associate, and we are mourning alongside their family,” Walmart said in a statement.
The store will undergo a cleaning, and all employees will be tested, Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said.
Walmart said employee temperature checks will continue at the Quincy store once it reopens. Employees will also be provided with face masks and gloves.
A Worcester Walmart was shut down last week after dozens of employees tested positive. That store is expected to reopen this week.
NURSING HOME DEATHS
More than 50 residents of a Medford nursing home have died of COVID-19 in the past four weeks, and another 100 have been infected, officials say.
Genesis Healthcare, which operates the the Courtyard Nursing Care Center, confirmed to The Boston Globe that 54 residents with COVID-19 had died since April 5. An additional 117 residents and 42 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis.
The facility has 224 beds.
Feifer said that the home cares for “largely frail, elderly seniors with multiple health conditions" and that many have dementia. The average age of the residents who died was over 85.
The state Department of Public Health offered staffing support to Courtyard several times, but corporate ownership declined, saying they were sufficiently staffed, a department spokesman said.
BOSTON MAYOR: NO FURLOUGHS
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says that despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he is not considering laying off or furloughing city employees.
The city was in a strong financial position before the pandemic struck, he said.
Walsh last month proposed a $3.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The city employs about 18,000 people.
