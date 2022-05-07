SALEM, Mass. — The world needs you ... to sign up for this race.
Mental Makeover, a local advocacy organization formed in 2018 to normalize conversations about mental health struggles, is holding an inaugural 5k walk Sunday, July 31. Titled “The World Needs You Here,” the event supports those battling depression and thoughts of suicide while also honoring those who have died by suicide.
This started as a passion project for a group of 2015 Salem High School graduates. It became much more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as depression rates and the need for services soared. The group, not to mention the Salem High community, was rocked by the suicide of a close friend in May of 2020 — Sarah “Sas” Starion, who’s death brought the issue close to home.
“The last three, four years ... we can even say the last eight years in Salem have been quite shaky with students who have committed suicide — especially Sarah, a well-known girl in Salem, a good student, and a great friend outside of school,” said Brandon Mustafaraj, one of the three graduates who founded the organization.
“Knowing this is the first mental health-oriented event in Salem, this will draw a lot of people who’ve been looking for something like this,” he added.
Starion, who died at the age of 21 as a junior at the University of Vermont, has been a major source of inspiration for Mental Makeover. Since her death people have worked to keep Starion’s spirit alive through her nickname, “Sas.” That includes a highly visible drinking cup display inserted into the fence lining the pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue, adjacent to Salem High.
When discussing Starion’s death in 2020, organization founder Christiaan van de Stadt said she became “the first time that someone we knew and grew up with suffered so immensely that they ended up taking their own life.”
Makeover’s sells clothing “in loving memory of SAS,” emblazoned with Starion’s favorite quote: “Your legacy is every life you touch.” Proceeds benefit a scholarship at Salem High.
But the 5k walk isn’t just in memory of those who’ve been lost. It also serves those struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide today, according to the walk’s registration page.
“We felt a walk in our hometown would be the best opportunity to showcase all we are doing in the community, while at the same time to honor our good friend,” the event’s web page reads. “Not only do we want to honor her and grieve for all the people we’ve lost, we also want our community to know that even if they are struggling with their mental health or are feeling down, we care about them and want them to know that the world needs them here.”
Makeover started “to start the conversation, but also to continue it,” van de Stadt said this week.
“We really wanted this to be a community event, because that’s why we started it,” he said. “We’ve been getting a lot of requests to ask for help and build out wellness initiatives, and to host an event.”
The City Council unanimously approved the walk at its regular meeting April 14. The route is still being organized, but it will begin at Salem Common, according to Mustafaraj.
“We’re learning,” Mustafaraj said, “trying to take what’s missing with Mental Makeover and apply it to this event.”
Roughly 80 registrations have come in as of this week, with a price of $30 through May 30. Volunteers and sponsors are also needed.
For more and to register, visit bit.ly/37JjK82.
