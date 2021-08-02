BOSTON -- Massachusetts has taken a number of steps to expand access to the ballot box in recent years, but voting rights advocates say there is another way the state could boost turnout -- free rides to polling stations on election days.
A proposal filed by state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, would require the MBTA and the state's regional transit authorities to make bus, subway and trolley service free to anyone on days when state primaries and general elections are held.
Moran said the so-called Free Access to Ride to Elections, or FARE Act, would boost turnout particularly in communities like Lawrence, which lags behind other cities and town in voter turnout in state and federal elections.
"In doing so we'll guarantee that low-income, black and brown communities, and immigrants who primarily rely on public transit will have reliable access to their polling stations and increase voter participation," Moran told members of the Legislature's Transportation Committee during a Wednesday hearing.
Moran said the record turnout in the recent presidential election "distorts" the fact that turnout in communities of color is much lower than that of predominantly white cities and towns. He said transportation barriers to access to polling stations remains a major issue.
"While the historic turnout in the 2020 election is something to be proud of, we still face a long journey to ensure the communities like Lawrence are afforded the same opportunities to participate in the democratic process," Moran said.
During the pandemic, free and reduced-cost transit can be a lifeline to people who have to travel farther to cast a ballot, voting rights advocates say.
A lack of transportation and access to polling stations disproportionately impacts lower-income, Black, Hispanic and disabled voters, they say.
In last year's presidential election, companies and nonprofits partnered with ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to provide discounted or free rides to voters to polling stations.
Melissa Kraus, associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, said "structural inequities" preventing voters from casting ballots is a civil rights issue.
Kraus said offering free bus rides on Election Day will "close the voter turnout gap and ensure more equitable access to the polls for all."
"It will help make voting more accessible so that all voters are able to exercise this fundamental right," she said. "Making these trusted modes of transportation free would be a powerful tool to boost voter turnout."
Nancy Brumback, legislative director for the League of Women Voters for Massachusetts, said she's not sure if free rides to primaries and general elections will dramatically boost voter turnout, but said the move would send a message to those who use public transit that the state believes "their votes are important."
"It is just one more way Massachusetts can show its determination to increase access to voting a time when way too many other states are headed in the opposite direction," she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
