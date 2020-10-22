BOSTON -- With additional federal relief uncertain, business leaders are looking to Beacon Hill to help buoy Main Street merchants struggling to survive amid the continued economic fallout of the coronavirus.
A sweeping economic development bill that would provide grants and other relief for small businesses has been tied up for months in closed-door talks between House and Senate negotiators. Business leaders say lawmakers need to move faster.
"Our restaurants desperately need relief," said Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.
Long-term, substantive relief for small businesses will need to come from the federal government, Luz said, as the state won't have enough money for a total bailout.
In Washington, Democrats and Republicans are negotiating another stimulus package, including help for small businesses, but the sides remain divided over how much money is needed. Heading into talks this week, Democrats were proposing $2.2 trillion in relief, while the White House was offering about $1.9 trillion.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, said help might not be coming from Washington anytime soon so the state needs to act. She's pushing for more relief for small businesses in the current fiscal year budget, a final version of which is being hammered out.
"We're not offering small businesses enough to stay afloat through the winter," Campbell said. "There should be some tax relief and grants."
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said the stalled economic development bill includes tens of millions of dollars in grants and forgivable loans that would go a long way toward helping businesses.
"Hopefully they can work out the differences as soon as possible, because the reality on the ground is that small businesses need all the help they can get," he said.
More than 18,000 Massachusetts businesses and nonprofits received loans of $150,000 or more from the feeral Paycheck Protection Program to help pay employees during the pandemic, according to the Small Business Association.
But not everyone qualified, state lawmakers say, and for those that did the funds are mostly gone.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, is pushing for approval of several proposals she filed to help small business owners, including a bill creating a state Paycheck Protection Program for local companies and organizations, such as chambers of commerce, which were not eligible for the federal relief.
"Now more than ever, we need to take strong legislative measures to support our small businesses who have faced so many challenges during the COVID-19 emergency," she said.
Even as state lawmakers look to provide relief, business leaders warn of a "perfect storm" of higher labor costs that take effect next year.
Beginning Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage rises $1.50 to $13.50 per hour. A new paid leave law goes into effect, and small businesses face an average 8% increase in health insurance premiums.
A multi-billion-dollar deficit in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund could also drive up rates paid by 60%.
Meanwhile, retail and restaurant sales are down 50% from a year ago, as a result of government closures and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
