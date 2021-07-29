BOSTON — The state’s consumers have won the right to access data collected by their vehicles, and now advocates want similar control over an array of other electronics.
Makers of electronic devices, from smartphones to video games to vacuum cleaners, are keeping repair plans secret and limiting access to parts, a veil that forces many small repair shops out of business, consumer advocates say.
Repair businesses and consumer groups want lawmakers to intervene, forcing manufacturers such as Hewlett-Packard, Samsung and Apple to openly sell parts and provide diagnostic manuals.
The effort follows President Joe Biden's order directing the Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules on repairing electronics and review whether the limits imposed by manufacturers constitute anti-competitive conduct.
A new report by the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, released on Tuesday, highlights the fiscal and environmental benefits of lifting repair restrictions. It calls on state lawmakers to approve stalled legislation that would ease the rules.
Janet Domenitz, MassPIRG's executive director, said the inability of consumers to repair their own electronics has contributed to a wasteful, throwaway culture that will have "devastating repercussions" for the planet.
"Because of monopolies on repair and relentless marketing of new products, our society extracts an enormous amount of raw materials from the earth, only to toss out the finished items they compose a few short years later," she said.
The average U.S. family disposes 176 pounds of toxic electronic waste each year, according to MassPIRG. The group says lifting repair restrictions would reduce the flow of e-waste into landfills and save consumers money.
Manufacturers have resisted right to repair bills, arguing that controlling repairs keeps their products working safely. They also point to laws that allow them to guard their intellectual property, including against potential pirates.
Massachusetts, with its strong consumer protection laws, is considered a test ground for right to repair initiatives.
In 2013, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question that requires auto companies to provide software and diagnostic information to independent repair shops and vehicle owners.
Last year, voters agreed to an update of the “right to repair” law, expanding the rules to allow independent shops to access the data collected by vehicle’ computers. The referendum was approved with 75% of the votes cast.
Still, proposals that would lift electronic repair restrictions — or put the question to voters — have languished in Beacon Hill committees. The latest plan has more than 80 co-sponsors in the House and Senate but has yet to come up for a public hearing.
Meanwhile, federal regulators are planning a deep dive on repair restrictions on electronics and other consumer goods. Last week, the FTC adopted a policy supporting the right to repair that vows beefed-up enforcement and could open the door to new regulations.
"These types of restrictions can significantly raise costs for consumers, stifle innovation, close off business opportunity for independent repair shops, create unnecessary electronic waste, delay timely repairs and undermine resiliency," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.
The agency says it has a "range of tools” that can be used to “root out unlawful repair restrictions” and it plans to "move forward on this issue with new vigor."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
