BOSTON – The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts hit 41 on Monday, according to new Department of Public Health figures that also show four of those people have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
Thirty-two of the COVID-19 cases are related to the Biogen employee conference held in Boston in late February, four others are travel-related and the remaining five are under investigation, the DPH said.
By county, 15 of the cases are in Middlesex County, 10 each in Suffolk and Norfolk counties, five are in Berkshire County, and one is in Worcester County.
Of the 41 one cases, still only one has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- the rest are considered "presumptive positive" after being tested by the state laboratory.
The department's numbers did not indicate which four patients were hospitalized. Eighteen of the people who have tested positive for the illness are female and 23 are male.
Frontline Workers: U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey last week sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him and the White House Coronavirus Task Force he leads to take the needs and concerns of frontline health care workers into account when charting the federal government's response to the ongoing viral outbreak. "Because their jobs entail daily face-to-face interaction with large numbers of people, frontline workers such as nurses and other health care workers, flight attendants, and educators may be the most highly exposed individuals, and many of them will be a key part of the nation's response to this crisis," the senators, joined by colleagues from Ohio and Connecticut, wrote. The senators asked that Pence add a representative from the Department of Labor to the task force so that the concerns of workers will be part of the conversation. Warren and Markey asked the vice president to report on how the administration is ensuring health care workers will have access to personal protective equipment, and asked for a response by March. 19.
Parade Still On: The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, in a statement issued around 3 p.m. Monday, said the St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. "is still currently on." The parade organizers said they are "working and communicating with elected officials" and "will rely on the determination of public health officials as to whether outdoor public gatherings in the City of Boston should be curtailed."
Chamber Programs Still On: The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce said Monday afternoon that its events and programs will continue "as scheduled" but encouraged anyone who is not feeling well or is concerned about attending in person to participate through a livestream on the chamber's Facebook page or Comcast link, with more information available through @bostonchamber on social media. "We are in regular communication with doctors and public health officials and are proceeding based on those discussions," the chamber said.
Warning Letters: U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania applauded the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sending warning letters to companies marketing fraudulent coronavirus "cures" to the public. "We're glad the FTC and FDA have responded and issued much-needed warnings to companies actively trying to deceive a nervous public by marketing unapproved and scientifically-unsupported coronavirus 'cures,'" the lawmakers said. The agencies sent letters to the following companies: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, The Jim Bakker Show. "These warning letters are just the first step," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said. "We're prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam."
CCC Ribbon-Cutting Canceled: Mass. Cannabis Control Commission decided to cancel the ribbon-cutting event it had scheduled for Thursday at its new headquarters in Worcester. The CCC made the decision "out of an abundance of caution ... amid health warnings related to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Massachusetts," the agency announced Monday afternoon.
Guidance for Schools: The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has published guidance for schools, including information on school closures related to COVID-19. If a school closes for reasons relating to the virus, administrators are asked to contact their local board of health, the Department of Public Health's 24/7 epidemiology line, and Associate Commissioner Helene Bettencourt. The Clarksburg School, Natick High School and Arlington's Stratton Elementary School were closed Monday after presumptive positive cases were identified in those towns.
Virtual Lobbying: EndHepCMA & Project ABLE canceled their planned budget season lobbying event, which had been set for Tuesday. "As the response to the coronavirus evolves, we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect our community, staff, clients, and patients," the groups said. "Rather than an in-person lobby day, we are encouraging you to participate in a virtual advocacy day! You can still register your support for funding for vital HIV & Hep C programs and services, and lawmakers still need to hear from you. In the next few days we will send you a link to use for an action alert, so stay tuned!"
Planners Postpone Meeting: The Metropolitan Area Planning Council at 1:25 p.m. Monday announced it was postponing its winter meeting planned for Tuesday in Framingham. "Over the next few days, we will assess the situation and decide how to reschedule the Council Meeting and Legislative Panel on Housing, Transportation, and Climate," executive director Marc Draisen wrote. "We will consider rescheduling as a virtual event, which will provide Council members and allies the opportunity to learn the latest about what is going on at the State House, without having to participate in a crowded event that might make some people uncomfortable."
Baker Conference Call: Gov. Charlie Baker, who is vacationing in Utah, announced Monday morning that he plans to receive an update from senior staff and administration officials at 6 p.m. in a daily briefing call on the state's coronavirus response.
Lamont Restricts Travel: In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announced a ban on out-of-state travel for state employees and asked that his administration change meetings with out-of-state contractors to be conducted by teleconference or online, CT News Junkie reported. One Connecticut resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and two employees from a Connecticut hospital who live in New York have also tested positive.
Trump Briefing: At 5:30 p.m., President Donald Trump is expected to participate in an on-camera briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House. Vice President Mike Pence is "leading a whole-of-government approach" at the federal level to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. "We've taken historic actions to try to prevent the -- to slow the spread of the disease into the United States through restrictions on travel and travel advisories. We've been making historic advances on therapeutic development as well as vaccine development," U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Monday, according to a White House transcript. He added, "We've now got over 2 million tests that have been -- that have been manufactured. And over a million of those, as of Saturday, have shipped out to public health labs as well as to hospitals, as well as other labs, with availability."
Budget Implications: Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues had multiple meetings on Monday to discuss coronavirus preparedness and its potential impact on the state budget. He said the market turmoil caused by the virus "could have a long-term effect on our revenues."
