SALEM — Registered nurse Michele Hnath sat quietly as a colleague prepared the shot. When it was over, she announced to the scrum of reporters and photographers, “I didn’t even feel it.”
But behind her calm demeanor, Hnath carried the emotions of the past nine months.
“I was sure I wanted the vaccine. I wanted to volunteer,” the Peabody resident said. “Caring for COVID patients,” she said, pausing as she fought back tears, “it’s been hard.”
Months of deaths, despair and worry have taken their toll on health care workers such as Hnath, who was the first employee at North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital to receive the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
The hospital provided vaccines to 15 front-line employees, among them nurses, doctors, security and support staff who have contact with patients. They were chosen from among hundreds of employees.
Employees have been “signing up like mad,” said Dr. David Roberts, the hospital’s president and a cardiologist. “The enthusiasm around this is really palpable.” Over the next week or so, he expects that 500 vaccines will be administered at the Salem facility.
“We were really hit hard with COVID in the spring,” Roberts said Wednesday. “We had more COVID patients than any community hospital in the state, and so it kind of overwhelmed us.”
With a second wave hitting now, “our staff is a little tired and having a little bit of PTSD from first wave,” Roberts said. “This vaccine is just the light that we needed to see because there was just a sense of ‘Oh my God, how much longer can we do this?’ and this actually says to us, ‘There is an end in sight.’ That is just an injection of optimism into the organization that we badly needed. It’s great, just really great.”
The vaccines were distributed Tuesday from Mass General Brigham.
Spokeswoman Laura Fleming said there is a process for preparing the vaccines that took until Wednesday.
At 2 p.m., the first doses were brought to the clinic, accompanied by hospital security. A crowd of hospital officials, employees and news media were gathered to watch.
“I want to be a leader for my co-workers and hope they follow suit,” Hnath said.
And she is doing it to protect her own family, including her husband, who is immune compromised; her 11-year-old daughter, who was “nervous” but on board; and her parents, who, she said, were excited.
The logistics of distributing the vaccine were also a challenge, but one that everyone quickly rose to meet, Roberts said. He hopes that with upcoming vaccine approvals by other makers, it will become a speedier process.
And that can’t happen quickly enough. He said he hopes by spring that life can start to return to normal.
“Just having that out in front of our employees is a huge morale booster,” Roberts said. “So this is a big day for us.”
Hospitals in the Beth Israel Lahey Health group, including Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital, were also expected to begin giving vaccines on Wednesday.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.