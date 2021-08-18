PEABODY — At Bukia Chalvire’s home on Hilltop Drive, Wednesday afternoon’s earthquake felt like “a big truck just hit the house.”
“All of a sudden I heard a large explosion that felt like it was right under my house, and it was just this ‘boom’ sound and a little bit of rumbling,” she recalled about an hour after the 3:15 p.m. quake.
Chalvire said she looked up immediately following the explosion to see her husband Stanley walking towards her to ask if she’d felt the tremor.
“It was definitely unsettling,” she said.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor registered as a 1.3 magnitude earthquake on the richter scale, and it’s the third earthquake to strike Peabody over the past few weeks.
Now, the city is working to determine what could be causing Peabody to shake.
Only a few hours before the quake which shook Chalvire’s home, the city announced it would be hosting a community forum intended to help residents gain a better understanding of why Peabody could be experiencing so many earthquakes and additional unexplained tremors.
The forum will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Wiggin Auditorium at Peabody City Hall, located at 24 Lowell St., according to the Aug. 18 robocall from Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
During the meeting, a representative from the USGS and Boston College professor of geophysics and consultant John Ebel will present on earthquakes and related natural phenomena, according to Bettencourt’s call.
“In recent months, residents living in several areas of our city have reported hearing loud bangs, some of which have caused their homes to shake,” Bettencourt said in the call.
“These noises understandably are causing distress not only for the affected residents, but for many others in our community.”
According to the USGS, there have been two recent earthquakes with epicenters in or around the city in addition to the quake on Aug. 18. On July 25, a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded, according to the USGS, and on Aug. 4 a quake with a 1.2 magnitude rating was recorded.
But according to Bettencourt and several Peabody residents, there have been additional “booms” and tremors which do not coincide with the recorded earthquakes. Chalvire said she’s felt more than half a dozen just in the past month.
Bettencourt said in the call that he and the city’s Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Joe Daly, had several meetings with representatives from the USGS, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection.
“We have asked these agencies to provide us with their support and expertise relative to what their analysis describes as natural phenomena,” he said.
In a phone call immediately following the Aug. 18 earthquake, Bettencourt said he received numerous calls and texts reporting the tremor.
“It certainly continues a very troubling trend of these types of explosions happening here in Peabody,” he said. “I’m very happy we are going to have the forum. We will be hearing from experts who will speak to their analysis of Peabody, and they’ll explain what they’ve described to me as a natural phenomenon. They will be better able to explain and answer questions from the public.”
The forum, he added, will hopefully ease some residents fear regarding the growing number of earthquakes and “booms” reported in the city.
“Earthquakes are certainly a new phenomenon here in Peabody, and It’s certainly very troubling to have that type of explosion — feeling it, having your house shake,” he said. “It’s very troubling, and we need to get as much information as we can.”
A lifelong Peabody resident, Bettencourt said he only first started hearing reports of explosions and earthquakes about six months ago.
“This is something I never thought I’d be fielding phone calls for or attending conferences for, but it is something very real happening in Peabody and we need to get to the bottom of it,” Bettencourt said.
Chalvire is planning to attend the Aug. 25 forum, and until then, she said she and her family are preparing for the worst.
“It looks like it’s just happening a little too frequently, so the more information we can get from our local government, the better,” she said, explaining that she believes a larger quake could be in store for Peabody. “I’m an overly optimistic person, but again, the signs and where they could be leading is very concerning. It’s better to have a plan in place.”
Hopefully, Chalvire said, the city’s seen the worst of the tremors, but she hopes the city will provide disaster preparedness information at the meeting.
“I think it is important to have disaster messages, preparedness messages, available for residents, especially seniors who do not have access to the internet and can’t search how to prepare for an earthquake,” she said. “It would be good to have a flyer or something we can post on the refrigerator which tells you ‘what can you do if there is a major earthquake?’”
