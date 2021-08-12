An Attleboro man and a Reading middle schooler eyeing a career in medicine are the latest winners in the state's VaxMillions giveaway.
Leo Costinos claimed the third $1 million prize in the weekly drawing aimed at encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced Thursday. Costinos, who works as a controller at a financial firm, got his vaccine to protect himself, his family and his community, and plans to use his winnings to support his kids' college plans, Baker's office said.
Lilla Eliet, who is entering the eighth grade at Reading's Coolidge Middle School, won the $300,000 college scholarship, the prize for fully vaccinated youth under 18 who enter the giveaway. Baker's office said she is a member of the Coolidge Science Olympiad team and is interested in science and technology.
Two more VaxMillions drawings are planned, on Aug. 16 and 23. Thursday is the deadline to register for next Monday's drawing, and those winners will be announced next Thursday, Aug. 19. As of Wednesday afternoon, 4,401,683 people in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Department of Public Health data.
