BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency around the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts on Tuesday and outlined new protocols for state employees.
For executive branch workers, all work-related travel is to be discontinued effective Wednesday and Baker's office is encouraging executive branch employees to cancel personal international travel, among other new restrictions.
"The number of reported cases has seen a significant uptick in the United States and in Massachusetts and our state health officials are closely monitoring and tracing presumptive cases here," Baker said. The governor said the "enhanced" measures he announced were being put in place to get ahead of the spread of the coronavirus and that the current number of people infected or isolated is within the health care system's capabilities.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said there were 51 new presumptive positives cases to report Tuesday, bringing the total number of presumptive or confirmed cases in Massachusetts to 92. Baker encouraged employers, where possible, to limit or eliminate non-essential travel and larger meetings and encourage telecommuting.
Check later for more on this developing story.
