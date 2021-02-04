Shops, restaurants, gyms and other businesses will be able to welcome more patrons into their spaces starting Monday at 5 a.m. after Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced he'll ease the capacity restrictions he imposed with hope of tamping down COVID-19 spread during the holiday season.
Restaurants, close-contact personal services, movie theaters, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retailers, driving and flight schools, libraries, arcades, fitness centers and museums have all been operating at a maximum capacity of 25 percent since Dec. 26.
Citing positive trends in COVID-19 data since the start of 2021, Baker said those limits will increase to 40 percent Monday. For businesses without a recorded capacity allowance, the limit will rise from five people per 1,000 feet to eight people per 1,000 feet.
Gathering limits, which are not part of the business restrictions, will remain at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, Baker said, and indoor performance venues and recreational businesses will remain closed until there is further "sustained improvement" in public health data.
The weekly town-by-town report on infection rates and trends in COVID-19 cases showed the numbers lower in Greater Newburyport, with Newbury moving into the "green" category.
Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley and West Newbury were listed in the "yellow" category, while Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac and Salisbury all remained in the "red" high-risk category.
The positivity percentages in this area over the last 14 days ranged from a low of 1.72% for Newbury — which is why it moved into the "green" category — to a high of 9.7% in Salisbury. Amesbury averaged 4.01% and Newburyport averaged 2.31% during that time.
Locally, Anna Jaques Hospital reported nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19, including two in the intensive care unit. Statewide, the Department of Public Heath reported 1,554 people hospitalized as of Thursday, including 335 in ICUs.
Statewide, the death toll rose by 74 on Thursday to a total of 14,489 since the pandemic began. Amesbury has recorded 45 deaths during that time and Newburyport has reported 31 residents dying from the coronavirus since last spring.
The weekly DPH data report on long-term care facilities and assisted living centers showed no change in the number of cases or additional deaths at any local facility.
For the third week in a row, the DPH did not include new case data for Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, although it continued to be listed as 100% compliant with COVID-19 health requirements.
The DPH also reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last spring as follows: 878 in Amesbury, up from 843 on Jan. 28; 429 in Georgetown, up from 410; 391 in Groveland, up from 380; 304 in Merrimac, up from 296; 248 in Newbury, up from 241; 846 in Newburyport, up from 816; 307 in Rowley, up from 303; 533 in Salisbury, up from 505; and 150 in West Newbury, up from 144.
Amesbury reported 883 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began, differing slightly from the state DPH total.
To see the DPH daily report for Thursday: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting.
To see the weekly report: www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-february-4-2021/download.
Information from State House News Service and The Associated Press was used in this report. The story was written by Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News.
