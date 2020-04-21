Baker extends school shutdown until fall

BOSTON — Schools won’t reopen until fall, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday, as the state continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Baker said public and private K-12 schools, which were set to reopen May 4, will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year and he urged students to continue to stay home and practice social distancing.
“It’s the right thing to do considering the facts on the ground associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said at a briefing. “We believe students cannot return safely and avoid transmitting this virus to others.”
Baker said state-licensed day cares will also remain closed, at least until June 28. Emergency day care centers opened for the children of nurses, first responders and other frontline personnel battling the virus will remain open.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the state will update guidance to school districts on ways to keep students engaged and expand remote learning.
“This has been an unprecedented interruption to an entire generation of students,” Riley said at the briefing. “And we want to minimize learning loss as much as possible.”
Riley said school districts will be allowed to use a credit/no credit system for grading for the remainder of this school year.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said Baker made the “right call” in keeping schools closed.
“It was a necessary decision to protect the health of our communities across the state,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said.
The state had already canceled this year’s MCAS exams after receiving a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.
Baker declared a state of emergency March 10 and has taken other preventive steps that have shuttered schools and “nonessential” businesses across the state. He said the moves are crucial to curbing the spread of the virus and preventing the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.
Baker has already extended the shutdown order once and warns the state would need to see a drop in cases for at least 14 days before it eases other restrictions.
The Department of Public Health has tracked a five-day decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day, from 2,262 on April 17 to 1,556 on Tuesday.
In all, more than 41,199 cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak, and 1,961 COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
Baker has taken no action to reopen “nonessential” businesses, which remain closed until at least May 4.
President Donald Trump has encouraged governors to start easing restrictions, and states such as Georgia and Colorado are moving to allow some businesses to reopen.
Baker said Tuesday the state will make its own decisions about when to ease stay-at-home advisories.
“We’re focused on managing our way through the surge,” he said. “The goal going forward is going to establish prerequisites about when it is safe and appropriate to open the doors.”
