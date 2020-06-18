BOSTON — Police officers would be licensed by the state under a plan filed by Gov. Charlie Baker in response to mass protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Baker's plan, which he filed Wednesday, proposes a statewide certification system for law enforcement officers that would be overseen by a new panel, the Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee. The committee would set minimum standards to determine when police officers can carry a badge and how they might lose it.
"The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis has made it clear now is the time to get this done," Baker told reporters at a briefing.
Recertification of police officers is required every three years under the proposal, which would create a statewide process to review public complaints and discipline officers. Police departments in and outside Massachusetts would have access to candidates’ training and disciplinary records. Some of the information would be made available to the public.
Massachusetts is one of six states, including Rhode Island, that doesn't have the authority to revoke police officers’ licenses to serve, a process known as decertification.
Advocates argue that decertification is essential to building community trust in law enforcement, which has been shattered by recent police killings of black men and women.
The proposal follows weeks of protests against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged across the country in response to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans.
Baker said the plan emerged from weeks of discussions with the Legislature's Black and Latino Caucus on drafting a bill that would require police certification.
"The daily injustices that people of color experience are not addressed easily or quickly with a single piece of legislation," Baker said. "We have lots of work to do."
Legislative leaders on Beacon Hill have already agreed to a raft of reforms, including the creation of an independent office to enforce policing standards.
A bill filed earlier this week would set tougher standards for investigating police-involved deaths in addition to banning the use of tear gas, chokeholds and other tactics.
It would also penalize departments that do not comply by preventing them from seeking state grant money.
Baker said he opposes efforts to "defund" police by reducing department budgets or diverting money to social justice initiatives.
Dennis Galvin, president of the Massachusetts Association For Professional Law Enforcement, said the group representing current and retired police officers supports statewide oversight of policing but said law enforcement wants a seat at the policymaking table.
"While reform is urgent, inclusiveness and transparency are absolutely essential for any credible effort," Galvin said in a statement. "Representatives of the police service, minority communities, the legal community, recognized policing experts and interested citizens at large must all be given a fair and equal opportunity to participate in this discussion."
In Congress, lawmakers are weighing nationwide police reforms but remain divided over Democratic and Republican plans that have been rolled out in recent days.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records.
Trump's order, which he signed flanked by law enforcement officials, made no mention of the national debate over racism sparked by the police killings.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump's order "falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
