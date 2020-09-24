BOSTON — Restaurants will allowed to seat more customers beginning next week under loosened COVID-19 guidelines unveiled by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.
The changes raise the cap on the number of customers who can share a table at restaurants, and indoor or outdoor events, from six to 10, Baker said.
The updated rules also allow restaurants to use bar seating areas for food service under social distancing guidelines.
"Bars are closed, nightclubs are closed, but the evidence from other states with respect to this issue are clear," Baker said. "Restaurants can use bar seating for regular food service with appropriate distance in place.”
The new seating guidelines apply to indoor and outdoor dining. Tables must still be spaced at least 6 feet apart or separated by Plexiglas or another physical barrier.
The changes won’t affect capacity limits and other restrictions on restaurants, and bars and nightclubs will remain closed until Stage 4 of the reopening plan.
“Until there’s a medical breakthrough like a vaccine, we have to do all we can, working with our colleagues in the food service business, to keep our restaurants and our other businesses safe,” Baker said.
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the welcome changes will help struggling restaurant owners, many of whom are operating well below capacity under the state's reopening rules.
"It's a healthy shot in the arm," he said. "It's also an indication of what the governor has been saying all along, that restaurants have been doing a very good job of managing the protocols and operating safely."
Luz said expanding indoor dining as winter approaches will be crucial for restaurants that have less space and capacity to seat customers.
Baker said Wednesday the state's coronavirus metrics continue to show progress as the economy is reopened. The positive COVID-19 test rate, one gauge of the outbreak, has been below 1% for several weeks, Baker added.
"Almost half a million people have gone back to work since that reopening process began," he said. "And over that period of time, unlike what we saw in many other states, our positive test rate continued to drop."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
